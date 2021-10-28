A young graduate is hoping that the power of social media and her qualifications can help her land a job

Zethu asked her followers on Twitter to retweet her recent post in which she speaks about her qualifications and plans for the future

South Africans surely did come through for the local beauty as they shared job vacancies and advice with her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@MsNtfulini (Zethu) asked her over 6 000 followers to assist her in building a career. The young graduate holds a BSc degree in geology and is currently pursuing her honours in the same field. She shared that she is willing to do volunteer work or relocate.

Zethu requested that social media users retweet her post in hopes that her future employer sees the tweet. Thankfully, the Twitter streets came through for her as the post was retweeted over 2 000 times and liked over 3 000 times.

Commenters shared tons of advice with Zethu and she revealed that she is planning to diversify her qualification by studying rock engineering after she obtains her honours.

This young lady has turned to social media to assist her with finding employment. Image: @MsNtfulini

Source: Twitter

Zethu's post showed that South Africans can come together in times of need. Take a look at the viral tweet below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi comes through for Zethu in various ways

@King_Octoberr shared:

"I've got a paid volunteering programme but it's not Geology-related."

@Inter_D_DJ tweeted:

"Kindly check the mining companies websites under careers and vacations, like Exxaro, Anglo-American, South32, Sibanye Gold Mine, Harmony Mine…"

@neptunethezimbo responded with:

"For those geologists looking to relocate, please check out Australia, Canada and mining countries in Europe. You will not regret it."

@VSterec said:

"BSc Geology is better if you got it with a bursary. I advise that you add something to that degree. You can add Civil Engineering, Mining Engineering, Rock Engineering (get Strata control first). FACT: that industry is flooded by qualified yet unemployed professionals - be unique."

Rebo80858001 wrote:

"Check Council of Geoscience, there are internships."

@Thando_Ishshah added:

"Prayers up hun, breakthrough coming soon."

Halala: Woman travels 8 hours for job interview, after major bad luck she conquers all and bags position

In similar news, Briefly News reported that a lady from Pietermaritzburg (PMB) recently gave her Twitter followers a glimpse into how tough the job hunt has been for her, but through perseverance, she has unlocked a new opportunity.

The young lady who goes by the Twitter handle, @MkondeKitha said she got called for a job interview on Monday this week in a company located in the province of the Eastern Cape. But since she lives in KwaZulu-Natal, it was going to be a long journey to get to the interview.

She detailed parts of her journey and Saffas are shocked at what took place.

@MkondeKitha said she took a bus at night from PMB to the Eastern Cape town of Mount Frere. The trip was meant to be four hours but it took double the time because the bus experienced mechanical difficulties.

Source: Briefly.co.za