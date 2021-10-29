Bafana Bafana front man Percy Tau produced a match-winning performance in his first game for Al Ahly

Tau scored a brace, both goals coming in the first half, much to the delight of his new club

Saffas went online to wax lyrical of Tau, notably joking about his supposedly adopted 'language of choice'

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau opened his account with a brace for Egyptian giants Al Ahly in an Egyptian Premier League encounter against Ismaily on Wednesday.

The Lion of Judah announced his arrival in some style as Al Ahly eventually completed a regulation 4-0 hammering of the bottom-placed side.

Percy Tau's heroics on debut was not the only thing Saffas were speaking about on social media. Image: @Hybreed_SA, @percymuzitau22.

Tau slotted home twice in the first half as he put on an impactful performance that went down well with the tumultuous Red Devils faithful.

His fine wine-like display on the day went down even better with his Mzansi fans, who were vocal on social media following the forward's heroics.

One such social media user was influencer @Hybreed_SA, Black Twitter's very own Minister of Photoshop, who took to his account to drop a hilarious remark about Tau.

"Powerful words from Percy Tau," his tweet read.

The caption was accompanied by a club profile of Tau and a short statement written in Modern Standard Arabic.

The hilarious reference to the statement encompassing powerful words was a complete farce as neither @Hybreed_SA nor any other non-Arabic speaking Saffa could understand the statement.

The tweet attracted 5 000 likes, close to 850 retweets 400 comments as the translation attempts got going.

Saffas wilding after Tau display

Briefly News went into the comments to bring readers all the hilarious commentary.

@@Thabo_94king wrote:

"Kante why is he talking isinoodles manje."

@melaninafrika_ said:

"Very powerful. Especially the part where he says أنا سعيد بالعودة إلى الملعب وإحراز ."

@BongisisaMM added:

"What Brighton did to him can not be undone strong words indeed 'سينتهي بالدموع'"

