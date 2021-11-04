A Twitter user has many Saffas talking after he shared a pic of the price of fuel from six years ago

According to the pic, fuel cost just R9.90 a litre in February 2015, which is half of today's price

Saffas who come across the post are reminiscing about the days when fuel was relatively affordable and didn't break the bank

Twitter user, @BongzThaMr_K, tweeted a sobering pic, showing the shocking spike in fuel prices over the past six years.

The post led to Saffas sharing their views on the record high prices that the country will soon be expected to pay.

The fuel price in 2015 is almost half the price South Africans pay today. Image: BongzThaMr_K/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a post, @BongzThaMr_K said:

"Fuel price JUST six years ago."

He shared a pic showing that in February 2015, the price of fuel was R9.90 a litre. Today, South Africans pay just over R18 a litre and soon they will fork out over R19.50 a litre.

The stark difference in price shows that the cost of fuel has doubled in just six years and this is only going to get worse with a hike around the corner.

Take a look at the post for yourself:

The post has attracted attention from around Mzansi as locals air their views on the soaring prices. Some share their ideas on why there's been such a sharp increase, others blame the president and a few reminisce about how easy life was when the cost of fuel was so much less.

Let's dive into the comments:

@JnkMosoeunyane:

"Fuel price problem starts just after the ships are offloaded at our ports. Too much levies."

@Travispaliyath1:

"Corruption from the start."

@inkingayodwa:

"If your salary has not doubled in the past six years, it is safe to say usekakeni."

@PapaKgosi:

"Salary doubled in six years? Ya, you people live in dreamland."

@BongzThaMr_K:

"I remember early 2000's when it was R4.20, taxi's would order R50 and be on their way."

@Lulama73:

"It was when ubaba was the president of this country."

@Magayye:

"Things just get worse everyday with that Cyril fella."

@REGGIEHM3:

"We saw a significant drop during the level five lockdown with nowhere to go, this is so depressing. It's too much with no increases or bonuses to cover the shortfalls. We are doomed!!"

Fuel price hike delayed until after election results, AA thinks it's a ploy to protect the ANC

In related news, Briefly News reported that fuel prices were set to experience a dramatic 7% increase at midnight on Tuesday. However, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) did not adhere to the protocol of releasing fuel price increases on the last Friday of the month.

The DMRE is being accused by the Automobile Association (AA) of planning to only announce the price hike after the local government elections as part of a ploy to protect the ruling ANC.

Source: Briefly.co.za