South African ballet dancer and choreographer Mthuthuzeli November shared a throwback clip of the emotional moment his younger brother Siphesihle left for Canada

Both brothers went on to achieve remarkable careers, with Siphesihle becoming one of the youngest principal dancers in the National Ballet of Canada's history

The video left many emotional and moved by how far the two brothers from Zolani township in the Western Cape have come since that goodbye

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Choreographer Mthuthuzeli November. Images: @mthuthuzeli_november/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A throwback clip shared by South African choreographer Mthuthuzeli November has South Africa reaching for tissues. Mthuthuzeli posted the video on Instagram years after it was filmed, with the caption:

"6 years ago! I choke up thinking about how far and how much work it has taken, let alone the sacrifice of leaving everything behind to chase a dream. My brother graces the stage like nothing you've seen. From the beginning. Mama would be so proud. I am so proud. My best friend."

The clip showed a younger Mthuthuzeli being interviewed alongside his little brother Siphesihle, shortly before Siphesihle left for Canada to train as a ballet dancer. When asked if it was not terrible that his brother was leaving, Mthuthuzeli said no, it was not terrible, though he would miss him.

He said that Siphesihle was someone who loved to laugh and have fun, and the two brothers shared a touching, warm moment on camera.

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From Zolani to the world's biggest stages

Mthuthuzeli began dancing at 15 and graduated in 2014, winning the Best Contemporary Work award at the South African International Ballet Competition twice before joining Ballet Black in London in 2015.

Since then he has created works for the Royal Ballet, the Washington Ballet, Northern Ballet and several other companies across Europe and the United States. His piece INGOMA won the Laurence Olivier Award in 2016 and he won Best Choreographer at the Black British Theatre Awards in 2023.

His younger brother Siphesihle, now 26, became one of the youngest principal dancers in the National Ballet of Canada's history.

He has performed lead roles in Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet, and has expanded into choreography as well.

The two brothers also created My Mother's Son together, a deeply personal production that received a standing ovation when it premiered at the Fall For Dance North Festival.

A bond that never broke

What makes their story so powerful is not just the success but the fact that they got there together.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA loves the November brothers' story

The comments section on his Instagram page was full of emotion:

@nda.lo said:

"No language is equipped to communicate any of my emotions towards this 💕"

@stellar_life wrote:

"And now he will be missed by many fans in Canada who have watched his career grow and flourish over the years. As he begins this new chapter, we wish Siphesihle every success."

@traceyelliottwillig said:

"Aaaaauw 💞. I've seen you two grow up over the last 20 years into the most amazing dancers and still stay true to each other and your heritage. 🙌🏻🙏🏼"

@nswindmill wrote:

"A wonderful story of brothers following dreams and supporting each other. 👏👏"

Mthuthuzeli November's brother. Images: @mthuthuzeli_november/Instagram

Source: Instagram

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