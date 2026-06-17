Mzansi is giving a local scientist his flowers after he made history with a groundbreaking invention

The innovation became a major player in a huge global industry and is used in more places than many people realise

South Africans flooded social media with pride after Kasi Economy put the spotlight on his success story

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South Africans are showing love after Kasi Economy highlighted a local scientist. Image: @kasieconomy

Source: Twitter

Kasi Economy has given a South African scientist flowers for his scientific contribution. South Africa is proud.

In the Facebook post by Kasi Economy, on 15 June 2026, the business page acknowledged South African scientist Dr. Sandile Ngcobo for his invention of the world’s first digital laser. The business service which highlights South Africa's achievements has shown how essential Sandile's invention has been in the $20 billion laser technology industry since its inception in 2013. They said:

"Lasers are used in barcode scanners in shops, in surgical equipment in hospitals, in office equipment such as laser printers, in DVD players and lighting displays at concerts, and for cutting and welding industrial materials in factories."

His invention is used in hospitals. Images: @Reza Estrakhrian

Source: Getty Images

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Ngcobo’s journey after the invention

According to MyBroadband, Ngcobo created the digital laser when he was only 30 years old. Even though he came from a royal Zulu clan background and helped create an important invention, he was known as a humble and quiet person. He worked with a team of researchers who each played a role in making the laser technology successful.

Most of Ngcobo’s life after the invention stayed out of the public eye. He later earned a PhD linked to digital laser work and continued developing laser technology by registering more patents. By 2021, he had also moved into teaching, and he is currently a senior lecturer at Tshwane University of Technology, showing he has established his career in both research and education.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi was inspired and proud

Though many South African's didn't really understand his invention, many celebrated him for it and applauded the Kasi economy for highlighting him. This is what Mzansi said on his page:

Isaac Abrahams said:

"This happened years ago, and this invention helped with eye operation, and can still be refined for various other types of surgeries, and is already used in some. A very important invention that led to lasers being used in many everyday tasks..."

Moleke Shepherd shared:

"We need such good scientists in Africa in particular."

Anitta Ma commented:

"Wow, our black South Africans are amazing...also, the first doctor to cure deafness is a black South African man. Oh, and a young black South African girl designed a camera that's designed like an earpiece... to capture pictures of criminals and other things. I'm proud."

Phila Sotobe said:

"South Africa...is not a jungle. Elon Musk once said, "South Africa will be the next big thing"

More Briefly News Stories on South African inventions

A 23-year-old Durban engineering student created CityMenderSA, a free app that lets people report and track issues like potholes, leaks, and outages so communities can put more pressure on municipalities to fix problems and improve accountability.

A Grade 12 learner, Sqiniseko Mpontshane, impressed South Africans after creating a self-driven solar-powered car that combines renewable energy and smart technology at a young age.

A man sparked debate online after sharing a list of inventions that came from South Africa, but instead of celebrating the country’s achievements, many social media users responded with mixed and negative opinions.

Source: Briefly News