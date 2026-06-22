“Eish, Yah Neh”: Woman Sends Mzansi Into Stitches After Gusheshe Spinning Nearby Sends Her Running
- Instagrammer Nqubeko Ndlela shared a video of a street vendor clutching her container and sprinting after a Gusheshe started spinning nearby
- The car posed no threat to the woman at all, but she was not hanging around to find out
- South Africans flooded the comments with jokes, with many already writing her Sunday testimony for her
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A street vendor grabbed her container and bolted after a Gusheshe started spinning near her. Instagrammer Nqubeko Ndlela shared the clip on Instagram, and South Africans have not stopped laughing since. The exact location and date of the incident are unclear.
The Gusheshe was not chasing her at all, but the woman’s legs had already made a decision. She carried her container with her and did not slow down once.
Mzansi could not wait for her Sunday testimony
Commenters piled into the post with jokes from the start. Many could not understand why she ran when nothing was actually coming her way. Others were more focused on the image of her sprinting while still holding onto her container, refusing to leave her livelihood behind even in a moment of blind panic.
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One commenter said it is only funny when it is not your own grandmother in the video. Another said they could already picture her telling the church exactly how close she came to meeting her maker. A third said they genuinely wanted to know what was going through her mind the entire time.
The Gusheshe holds a special place in South African township culture, known for its loud engine and dramatic spins. Most people in the country know what one sounds like. For this woman, her body made its own plan before her brain could catch up.
Watch the video here:
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- South African Amapiano giant DJ Maphorisa had fans gushing over his new ride.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za