Irish international rugby star Oli Jager announced his unexpected retirement after a medical decision brought his career to an early end

The seven-time Super Rugby winner left behind a remarkable legacy after years of success at the highest level

Munster and Ireland rugby figures paid tribute to a player remembered for his impact on and off the field

A rugby star, Oli Jager, has announced his retirement from professional rugby after receiving medical advice from doctors.

Jager, who also played for Irish club Munster, was forced to call time on his career, with the club making the announcement on their official website.

Jager said: “It is with a very heavy heart that I share that I have been advised to medically retire from rugby.

“Playing professional rugby for the last 10 years has been nothing short of a privilege.”

The prop said he was deeply thankful to everyone who had supported him throughout his career, including his coaches, teammates, staff, supporters, friends and family, adding that they had all played a role in shaping him both as a rugby player and as a person.

He added that although his playing career had come to an end, he would reflect on his journey with pride and appreciation for the memories, experiences and relationships rugby had brought him.

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Crusaders' success and Munster rugby journey

Jager played for the Ireland Under-18 Schools team and also represented the Netherlands at the same age group before moving to New Zealand to continue his rugby education. He attended the Crusaders International High Performance Unit in Canterbury, earning a place in the academy in 2014.

After winning National Provincial Championship (NPC) titles in 2016 and 2017, Jager made his Super Rugby debut for the Crusaders in 2017.

He became a key member of the squad during his seven-year spell, helping the team secure a record seven consecutive Super Rugby titles. He was also selected twice for the All Blacks XV under head coach Clayton McMillan.

Jager joined Munster in November 2023 and later earned his first Ireland cap against Wales during the Six Nations in February 2024.

Munster coaches pay tribute to Jager

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan paid tribute to Jager, describing him as a highly respected and valued member of the squad who could be proud of everything he had achieved in rugby.

McMillan praised the prop’s journey, highlighting how he took a bold step as a teenager by moving to New Zealand and eventually earning a contract with one of the world’s biggest clubs, the Crusaders, where he played an important role in their success.

He added that Jager had made a significant contribution to Munster both on and off the field, earning the respect of teammates, staff and supporters. McMillan also noted that representing Ireland was a special achievement and wished Jager and his family well for the next chapter of his life.

Several rugby legends have retired in recent memory. In March, Wales star Liam Williams was forced to step away from the sport due to an ongoing knee injury. French rugby player Uini Atonio was also forced into retirement after suffering a major health setback.

Source: Briefly News