A viral clip showed a traditionally dressed March and March member confronting and expelling MK Party members during a street encounter in Durban

The video, posted on 15 July, reignited debate about political parties attempting to attach themselves to the anti-immigration movement

Social media users criticised MK Party members for using the March and March movement to score political points

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March and March members chased MK Party members away. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — A video of a traditionally attired March and March member expelling MK Party men during a street confrontation in Durban has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reaction from South Africans.

The clip was posted on X on 15 July 2025 by user @phislash and originally uploaded to TikTok by @starring467. It shows a man dressed in full Zulu ceremonial garb, including a feathered headdress, animal-skin accessories, beaded armbands, an ishoba anklet, a traditional shield, and an iwisa, standing face-to-face with a man wearing a green-and-white patterned jacket bearing "MKP" lettering.

A South African flag is draped over the traditionally dressed man's shoulder. The man in the video tells the MK Party members "Hamba mkhulu," a Zulu phrase loosely translated as "Move along, elder," indicating a dismissive or confrontational exchange directed at them.

MK Party accused of hijacking the movement

The encounter unfolded against the backdrop of the ongoing March and March anti-illegal immigration campaign, which gained national momentum ahead of its 30 June deadline for undocumented foreign nationals. The movement has continued its activities beyond that date.

Critics in the comments argued that MK Party members had no place in the demonstration, accusing the party of attempting to leverage an independent civic movement for electoral gain. This was despite leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma endorsing political parties supporting the movement, including the MK Party.

@SthabisoBrian wrote:

"They mustn't hijack this movement for scoring political points; this movement is about South Africans."

@ChazIssat added:

"This is free advertising and campaigning on someone else's movement and expense."

@NozuluOne echoed the sentiment:

"They don't understand this is not about politics, it's about the real people on the ground."

Not all reactions were dismissive of the MK Party's involvement.

@ezezimali raised a different point, noting:

"But, is that how Jacintra treats political parties? I think people must emulate Jacinta if they are going to act like spokespeople for her organisation. Jacob Zuma agrees with March and March."

One self-identified MK Party member, @YOWRSTNYTMARE, distanced the party from the protests:

"As an MKP member, I say Bayalaya they should focus on campaigning to their communities and how they're going to provide service delivery and leave immigration issues to the national government cause local government has no powers to enforce immigration laws, just by-laws."

Watch the Durban street confrontation that sparked the debate:

Dali Mpofu slammed for March and March criticism

In a related article, Briefly News reported on MK Party member Dali Mpofu's controversial remarks regarding the planned 30 June national shutdown, which he labelled as xenophobic. This statement has incited backlash from both the public and members of his own party, who question his alignment with the party's position on a critical issue affecting South Africans.

Source: Briefly News