Fish Hoek Cricket Club and False Bay Rugby Club are grieving after losing a young athlete who represented both sporting communities

The 20-year-old’s passing has sparked emotional tributes from teammates who described the impact he made off and on the field

Clubs, coaches and friends have united to remember Caleb Mair’s dedication, passion and the legacy he leaves behind

The South African sporting community has been left mourning after the sudden death of Fish Hoek Cricket Club first XI player Caleb Mair.

Former Fishhoek High School sports star Caleb Mair passed away this week. Image: Fishhoek

Source: Instagram

Mair, who was also a player at False Bay Rugby Club, passed away on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, at the age of 20, leaving both clubs heartbroken by the loss of a young athlete who made a lasting impression in a short space of time.

Fish Hoek Cricket Club described Mair as a “loyal member, friend and team-mate”, remembering him for his passion, commitment and willingness to help others around the club. The club said Mair’s energy on the cricket field was impossible to miss, recalling how he would chase every run, throw himself into the field and always put the team first.

Beyond his performances, Mair was also remembered for the small moments that showed his character. The club said he was often the first person to assist teammates, whether helping with the scoreboard or supporting players during matches.

As seen in the post below.

Fish Hoek Cricket Club pays tribute to Caleb Mair

Fish Hoek Cricket Club highlighted one of Mair’s most memorable contributions when he helped the team through a difficult period by batting out the final overs and earning a man-of-the-match award.

The club said his determination and enthusiasm represented everything they valued, adding that he embodied the spirit of the team.

“Thank you, Caleb, for embodying the spirit of our club,” Fish Hoek Cricket Club said while sending condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

False Bay Rugby Club also shared an emotional tribute, describing Mair as someone who embraced the club culture after joining straight out of school.

See the post below.

False Bay Rugby Club remembers Caleb Mair

The rugby club said Mair brought energy and enthusiasm wherever he went, whether playing for the Badgers, turning out for colts rugby or supporting from the sidelines.

False Bay Rugby Club added that his dedication quickly made him a valued teammate and friend, with his passing leaving a painful gap among players, coaches and supporters. The club extended its condolences to Mair’s mother Henriette, father David, stepfather Philip, brother Joshua and everyone close to him.

Both Fish Hoek Cricket Club and False Bay Rugby Club have remembered Caleb Mair as more than just a sportsman, but as a young man whose presence touched those around him.

Caleb Mair was both a rugby and cricket player. Image: Fishhoek

Source: Instagram

Other rugby deaths that stunned South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that veteran Border rugby player Sive "Richie McCaw" Tshaka, 34, was stabbed to death in Keiskammahoek on Saturday, 25 October 2025, shocking his family and the local rugby community.

The Springs rugby community was left reeling following the death of well-known local businessman and Springs Rugby Club honorary president Boeta Moodie. The 67-year-old died on Thursday, 22 January 2026, after reportedly being shot during a suspected vehicle hijacking in the Springs central business district.

A much-loved school rugby star in Johannesburg, Jude Stewart, tragically passed away on Thursday, 19 February 2026, after spending several days in ICU. Stewart was a Grade 10 learner and a promising rugby player from Helpmekaar College.

Source: Briefly News