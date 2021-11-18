Jonathan Oppenheimer is celebrating his birthday on this day, 18 November and was born in 1969 in Johannesburg

Jonathan is the son of South Africa’s richest man, Nicky, and as he turns 51, Briefly News looks at the man’s career highlights and interesting facts

Based in Jozi and a widower of Jennifer Ward, who passed away in 2017, the father of three also owns a private game reserve in the Northern Cape

He comes from one of the wealthiest families in the world and he is the son of the richest man in South Africa. This is none other than Jonathan Oppenheimer, the son of Nicky Oppenheimer. The wealthy business mogul is celebrating his birthday on this day, 18 November.

Briefly News takes a glance at the 51-year-old’s business career and some important facts about his life. He is a former leader of major businesses such as the giant diamond mining company, De Beers.

Jonathan is the son of Nicky, the former De Beers chairman and the great-grandson of the founder, Ernest Oppenheimer. Briefly News looks at three facts about Jonathan Oppenheimer and his life.

1. Who is Jonathan Oppenheimer?

Jonathan is a Mzansi businessman, a nature conservationist and an executive chairman of Oppenheimer's Generations. He formerly held a top position within De Beers, where he served as chairman, and he is an ex-president of his family’s empire, the Anglo American Corporation.

Jonathan also became the third generation of his family to lead the giant mining company, De Beers where he was also part of the business transactions to delist De Beers in 2001 and to sell the Oppenheimer family stake to Anglo American in 2012.

It is reported that the exchange of ownership ended 85 years of the Oppenheimer family's controlling position in the world's diamond trade. According to Wikipedia, the 51-year-old Nicky wrote and published The Brenthurst Initiative, a policy paper on black economic empowerment in South Africa.

2. Jonathan Oppenheimer involved in more business ventures

Apart from launching the Brenthurst Foundation in Johannesburg, Jonathan also formed Tana Africa Capital, which is a joint venture between Oppenheimer and Temasek Holdings, a company based in Singapore. The aim was to ensure African goods are are marketed globally.

As he grew in stature in business, Jonathan also served on various boards and advisory panels, including the Presidential Advisory Committee Economy in Malawi. Together with his dad, Nicky, the game reserve owner also established Oppenheimer Generations, a body with interests in a number of firms, such as Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance.

3. Jonathan Oppenheimer’s personal life

As the man celebrates his birthday, he might be chilling and counting his blessings at his game reserve, Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, which he purchased in 1998. The private game reserve is based in the Northern Cape and contains four of the big five, with the exception of the elephant. Despite losing his wife, Jennifer Ward, in 2017, he is yet to tie the knot for the second time. they had three children.

Taking a look at the report carried by South Africa.Net, Oppenheimer currently lives in Johannesburg, Berkshire.

Statista reports that the Oppenheimers are the richest in Mzansi and they lead the pack with $8 billion nett worth, followed by the Ruperts, who are at $7.1 billion.

