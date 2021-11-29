After a South African presenter shared her booze bill with followers online, other locals decided it was their time to shine with their insane receipts

Zikhona Zickie's bill amounted to R1 975 and she rounded the tip off to R200, making her total a significant R2 175 on alcohol

Saffas joined in the social media party as they shared booze bills and their thoughts on spending thousands on alcohol

Presenter and actress Zikhona Zickie had a lit time over the weekend. She shared a snap on Twitter of her booze bill which amounted to R1 975. In her replies ,she revealed that her group gave the waiter a 10% tip as well.

To some, Zikhona's bill may be insane but a large majority of South Africans seemed to share the same idea when it comes to nights at the groove. Locals began posting snaps of their booze bills which amounted to R1 500 and more.

A discussion was opened online about the necessity of drinking and how it really hurts our pockets.

Peeps have been sharing snaps of their booze bills after this young lady shared hers online. Image: @Zickiie_S / Twitter and @therealzickie / Instagram

Source: Twitter

Take a look at her post below:

Below are some of the replies she received:

@thblihl said:

"Guys, stop wasting money."

@tweetlikemoos asked:

"Zickie are you a secret millionaire now?"

@thblihl responded with:

"Mina I have taken a decision to stop frequenting restaurants and I am saving a lot. Most items are overpriced. Before you realise R500 is gone."

@sbongilegagu4 wrote:

"Next time go to KONKA, they say it's cheaper."

@LollyMkunqwana tweeted:

"Well at least there’s also food in there. But still… yhoo."

@LamaOmen added:

"Kanti ama influencers ain't loaded. Tears for 2k bill?"

"It's a marketing strategy": Massive booze bill close to R200k has Saffas shook, sparks heated debate

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Twitter user has Saffas caught in a big debate around the lavish spending habits of wealthy people. In the post, @DlalaChampion shared an image of a bill amounting to R182 531 (before the tip) - most of the items are expensive bottles of alcohol such as Hennessy, Dom Perignon and A de Brignac.

Although it is not stated who the slip belongs to, it shows that it comes from Moja Café in Soweto. @DlalaChampion captioned the post:

"I can never understand this."

The post is receiving massive attention on social media with close to 2 000 likes and over 300 retweets. The people of Mzansi are divided about how they feel about this extravagant bill - some say it's nobody's business how others spend their money, others say it's selfish as the money can be used to feed the poor, and a few try to explain how big spenders have another agenda.

Source: Briefly.co.za