Thanksgiving is an age-old tradition in the United States and Oprah Winfrey decided to have a South African-inspired meal

From bunny chow to bobotie, Oprah had a variety of local dishes that impressed tons of South African citizens

The post was reshared from Instagram to Twitter numerous times as locals shared their thoughts about the hearty meal

The time-honoured tradition of Thanksgiving, celebrated by citizens of the United States on 25 November, was done a little differently this year by the inspirational Oprah Winfrey. The media personality invited a few South African guests to a Thanksgiving dinner.

Oprah, with the help of her chef Raymond Weber, brought the taste of Africa to the tongues of those around her with recreations of traditional South African dishes.

An Instagram post by the former talk show host had Mzansi drooling as Oprah moved her camera from one mouthwatering dish to another. Actor and producer Thando Dhlomo, as well as actress Nomzamo Mbatha, came into the shot as they amped each other up.

Oprah had a South African inspired Thanksgiving and peeps are loving it.

Source: Instagram

The Instagram post was shared by Twitter user @makhondlovu. She captioned the post with:

“Oprah’s Thanksgiving lunch. Look at this South African cuisine, give me the peri-peri chicken and the chakalaka! You think they made pap?”

Take a look at her post and some responses below:

@literockstar said:

"Oh yay… But where’s the coleslaw and the beetroot and malva pudding?"

@Swazi031 shared:

"I want to be friends with Oprah."

@MilesNgcobo commented:

"She’s Zulu and no one can take that away from her."

@BlackNgamla wrote:

"How come I don't get an invite to Oprah's? I can make a mean braai (barbecue) myself...?"

@6fthighnrising replied with:

"Wow. The food looks delicious. And the room is full of joy."

@MamaGwentoo added:

"This is absolutely beautiful. Happy Thanksgiving with the South African girls. Enjoy!"

Source: Briefly.co.za