In 2016, Jamal Hilton received a text from Wanda Dench inviting him for thanksgiving dinner

They realised it was a mistake, but he asked if he could still go and she said yes

Six years later, the young man shared a post indicating he plans on going to her house for thanksgiving

A young man who was accidentally invited for a thanksgiving dinner by a grandmother in 2016 is keeping the tradition going by visiting her annually.

Jamal Hinton first met Wanda Dench when the latter, from Arizona, sent him a text inviting him for dinner.

Dench's text was meant for her grandson, but he had changed his number and Hinton got the text instead.

Hinton requests to go for dinner

They figured it was a mistake after sending selfies of each other, and Hinton asked if he could still go over for the dinner.

"Of course you can. That's what grandmas do...feed everyone," Dench responded.

Since then, Hinton has been spending thanksgiving with Dench.

On November 14, Hinton took to twitter announcing that they are still celebrating the day together.

He shared a screenshot of an invite from Dench inviting him and his girlfriend Mikaela and his family over.

“We are all set for year 6,” he captioned the post.

He also included a photo of himself, Dench, Mikaela and Dench's late husband Lonnie, who died in April 2020 due to Covid-19.

Netizens react

Social media users reacted to the post by stating:

@InvertedParadX:

“6 years later and I'm wondering where the actual grandkid is; the one she meant to send the message to.”

@SKLTnArt

“The fact that she's saved in his phone as "Grandma Wanda" is the perfect summary here.”

@poonameenu

“Wholesome content I'm looking forward to every single year.”

@mflores1479

“6 years already?! If it’s taught us anything, is that life is precious. Enjoy your time together. Y’all will forever be a great example of kindness and compassion just because y’all chose it.”

