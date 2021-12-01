A voiceover artist by the name of Vusi Dhlozi was placed in an uncomfortable situation when he realised he had forgotten his bank card after filling his tank with petrol

The unfortunate situation was shortlived as a petrol attendant offered to pay for the petrol once Dhlozi transferred the money into his account

South Africans were shocked and impressed by the kindness of the unnamed petrol attendant and thanked the petrol station in the replies section

Twitter Spaces weather and news anchor Vusi Dhlozi used his social media platform to share an incident that was both terrifying and inspiring. No one can deny the sudden rush of anxiety that comes from having your card declined at a till, for Dhlozi the situation was even worse.

He came to the shocking realisation that he had forgotten his bank card after filling petrol at an Engen garage.

As panic began to wash over him, the unexpected kindness of a petrol attendant came to his rescue. The attendant allowed Dhlozi to transfer the money to him so that the attendant could pay using his own card.

The quick thinking and helpfulness of the attendant were shouted out on Dhlozi’s Twitter page and Mzansi is living for it. The comments section was quickly filled with messages of appreciation for the Engen petrol attendants.

This South African man shared the story of how a petrol attendant assisted him when he left his card at home.

Source: Twitter

@Phumie_p shared:

"Always nice. I had a similar incident when I lost my wallet."

@saint_vusi responded with:

"To top it off, they will dance for you. Whatever you teach them during your training, keep it up. As for us, we will keep giving them ya kholi and more."

@Sandynyathi commented:

"For me, they patched my tyre. Engen is the only real garage in SA; no one comes close."

@Vusi_Dhlozi added:

"Ubuntu at its best."

Meet Siphenkosi Nqoro: Determined petrol attendant bags law degree

In other inspiring news, Briefly News previously reported that Siphenkosi Nqoro's story of hard work, determination and self-belief motivated the masses. The 29-year-old is an LLB degree holder and a full-time petrol attendant. Nqoro graduated in the class of 2020 and says his journey has been wonderful.

Originally from King Williams Town, he works at a Shell garage in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape. Nqoro says his journey was inspired by himself as he had the courage to take the first step towards studying.

He told himself that God would help him. Initially, Nqoro did not know how he would be able to provide for his family. A video of Nqoro telling his story was shared on Twitter by @africa_dispatch and gained over 80 000 views at the time of Briefly News' viewing.

