A man has shared a touching video where he is taking care of his lover’s son and the clip is receiving sweet reactions

The basketball star, Dsean Archilles, says the young boy was abused by his biological father and he decided to step up and love him

The NBA player makes it clear that the boy will always be safe with him as they are seen driving around and doing father-son things

Dsean Archilles is one of the finest basketball players and he is trending for all the right reasons after taking care of a good young boy. Archilles headed to TikTok and posted a video of him spending quality time with the boy as he dates his mom.

The National Basketball Association’s star suggests that the boy was abused by his biological father and he decided to step up. In the post, he says he is posting the viral clip just to hit back at the abusive dad.

The lanky player is seen really admiring the young man, they play with the ball, he is seen shaving his head and the boy couldn’t hide his excitement. The pair is now receiving all the positive reactions on social media.

He says the young man is safe with him and that he will never endure pain in his childhood. In the same clip, the two men can be seen driving around and the boy displays a heartwarming smile. He wrote:

“I forever got him❤️ #Sing2gether #duet #foryou #fyp .Ooriginal sound - erica padilla.”

The post reads:

@Qoeix said:

“Just know you changed that child’s life for the better.”

@Chltwn32 said:

“The amount of respect for a man who raises another man’s child is insurmountable.”

@HouseofHighligts said:

“Mann, good job bro.”

@Braden Mpfiedl said:

“A real man.”

@Fw.Jckz said:

“You picked up someone else’s responsibility.”

@Alyssa Santana said:

“Crying right here.”

@Tyler Greenberg said:

“Mad respect for you.”

@ViperSport said:

“You’re a legend, my man. And so is a little man.”

