A man made a blunder when he went to the petrol station recently thinking he scored himself a bargain

Mokwele Mmaphuti shared a tweet about how mistook the time for the petrol price at Global garage and requested a full tank

The man ended up paying R1 300 for his fuel and Mzansi online users can't believe the blunder

A Mzansi man, Mokwele Mmaphuti (@MokweleMmaphuti), made a huge blunder when visiting a petrol station. In a tweet, he shared how he had mistaken the time for the petrol price and excitedly asked for a full tank refill, only to be left with a hefty bill of R1 300 to pay when he realised his slip-up.

Mokwele Mmaphuti shared a tweet on how he mistook the time value for the petrol price recently. Image: @MokweleMmaphuti / Twitter

Source: Twitter

His tweet reads:

“Just saw petrol ya R18.48 mo Global garage on the road ka re yoh it's cheap and asked for full tank. Only after I had to pay R1 300 I realised that was just the time not petrol.”

While some Mzansi social media users could not help but laugh at the mistake, others opened a debate in response to the tweet:

@DERICK9111 said:

“These days are gone guys the cost of living is too high.”

@mthombeni_chris

“During the nine wasted years life was sweet. We miss you Msholozi.”

@LwaDlamini asked:

“No mina I have a question. When you got there you thought petrol was R18.48 wafaka full tank and paid. Then you realised it was the time, so you took a picture to come post on Twitter, what time was that?”

@Vmbekile responded:

“What if, I repeat what if He took the picture before just so he can post to plug other people only to realise ukuthi that was the time. Sometimes coincidences do happen but that algorithm is too questionable.”

@PaspaulinB said:

“You guys paying R19.20 for petrol?”

@Itumele_Mora replied:

“That’s deliberate and misleading. Who told them people need time where petrol price is normally displayed.”

@exclusiv_00 responded:

“Nothing misleading here. It’s even written time in bold at the top. Played.”

@Waltersonboy commented:

“Atbleast you could still afford to pay for it, mina I would be leaving my phone for the difference.”

@_WCNS reacted:

“But you can arrange for the difference to be paid later. You sign a few forms and leave a copy of your ID and vehicle details.”

@PulengChristin2 said:

“Askies. At Shell you were going to get so many points of cash back... Jesus Christ you lost that cashback now.”

