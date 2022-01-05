Master KG got caught by the notorious social media Photoshop king, Rumani, who is also known as 'The Cleaner'

The Cleaner took a snap Master KG used to explain how he would be treating haters in 2022 and put his face in it

Master KG had a little chuckle at the picture but it was the people of Mzansi who were rendered to tears from laughing

Master KG is now a meme! The famous 'The Cleaner', who goes by the social media handle of @RealMrumaDrive, has worked his magic yet again.

'The Cleaner' gave Master KG a new look for 2022 and the people of Mzansi love it. Image: Instagram / @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Welcoming in the new year, Master KG made it known that he is not about to let the haters bring him down… and he used a comical picture of a security employee doing the splits for impact.

Seeing Master KG’s post, The Cleaner felt the need to put the lit artist's face in the picture. Sharing it on social media, the notorious wizard let Master KG know he’s got his back, lol.

“I gotch you @MasterKGsa ”

Mzasni reacts to the hilarious photo of Master KG

Master KG himself saw the picture and had a good laugh, but it was the people of Mzansi who really got a kick out of it.

Taking to the comment section, people had to take a minute to catch their breath before thanking The Cleaner for this pic. We are sure this is not the last time it is going to trend on social media.

Take a look at some of the comments

"Legend, this one": The Cleaner wows Mzansi with his latest Photoshop

In more The Cleaner news, Rumani, who is also known as 'The Cleaner', is quickly becoming the got to guy for quick Photoshop fixes - that is, if he isn't taking it upon himself to 'fix' snaps himself. Well, he once again headed online and executed the perfect fix, reported Briefly News.

It all started when @Liznku asked him to please remove a fly from her forehead that had parked himself there while she was busy with a selfie session. Not only did the cleaner remove the fly, but he also shared a series of snaps of how the job was done - hilariously with a fly swatter.

"I take my job very serious," he captioned the post hilariously.

