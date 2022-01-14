An ecstatic woman took to social media to let the world know that her man kept his promise to marry her

Social media user, and now proud fiancée, @themby_smith shared how her bae said, in the first month of dating, that he would marry her and he stuck to it

Seeing the sweet post, many flocked to the comment section to gush over the couples happy moment

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It is all good and well to say you will do something, but it all comes down to the follow-through. A lady could not be happier that her man stuck to his word when he said he’d make her his wife.

Social media user @themby_smith is now a fiancee and could not be happier. Image: Twitter / @themby_smith

Source: Twitter

Often at the beginning of relationships, the honeymoon phase, couples speak of marriage and all the wonderful things, however, it doesn’t always play out that way in the months and years to come.

Social media user, and now proud fiancée, @themby_smith shared the amazing news that she is officially off the market.

She also shared screenshots of the time her man said he would marry her, and could not be happier that he stuck to his word.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“He kept his word.

“First frame was only a month in our relationship. Today he kept his promise.”

People celebrate the amazing news

Seeing someone this happy always makes another smile. Relationships hardly last these days, so seeing news like this is truly refreshing.

People wished the couple well on their journey and told them how inspiring their sweet story is. They hope their love remains this solid.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Temo_M_ said:

“Inbox didn't lend marriage to you but ur respect towards him did. Reading this inbox the guy already had you cz you wake up missing him which is impossible for someone who hasn't been dick'matise you.”

@fortune8_k said:

“A man who keeps his word.

“Congratulations bubble cake. May God keep and bless your union❤”

@naomithangz said:

@ipsmok said:

Man in suit rolls himself on the ground as he proposes to his girlfriend

A man became the subject of social media debate after he was captured engaging his girlfriend in an unusual manner, reported Briefly News.

The yet-to-be-identified man in a Twitter post by @bruno_akampa created a scene in public as he was captured to have rolled on the ground.

While confusion ensued with the girlfriend trying to figure out why her man rolled on the ground, he hops on one knee with an engagement ring in hand.

Source: Briefly News