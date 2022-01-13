A lady got a job but never knew that the good news would attract the overwhelming attention that it did

Social media user @jacobs_lindo babe took to Twitter to let the world know that she got a job, and did not know how to thank everyone for their kindness

People showered the comment section with love and support, congratulating her on this awesome news

Getting a job is a big deal, especially in today’s times! A sweet lady shared her new job news on social media and was overwhelmed with love from total strangers.

Social media user @jacobs_lindo and a newly employed lady shared some awesome news on social media. Image: Twitter / @jacobs_lindo

Source: Twitter

It just shows you do not need to know someone’s story to be happy for their happiness. A small message of kindness goes a long way.

Social media user @jacobs_lindo and newly employed boss babe took to Twitter to let the world know that she got a job. Yes, babes, congrats!

“I just got a job.”

Briefly News got in touch with the sweet lady to ask her how this overwhelming support made her feel. This is what she said:

"It feels really great honestly I didn’t even expect it to happen because I’m a small account but I’m so grateful for every single congratulations message honestly and I hope that everyone who is still job-hunting keeps their head up because one day they will be tweeting the same thing."

Mzansi showers the sweet woman with messages of congratulations

With most not even knowing who @jacobs_lindo is what her story is, they took the time to congratulate her on this awesome news.

Getting a job means so much more than just the title. It means a fed family, a roof over your head and, a lot of the time, so so much more!

Take a look at the comments

@Nonks_Zuke said:

“Congratulations all the best on your new endeavours ❤”

@ThaboMayo said:

@thandoau said:

@Not_Mo_Tweeting said:

@Lebzit said:

