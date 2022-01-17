A popular social media user shared an image of a sleek new Audi that he claimed his dad purchased for their helper

It turns out, the image was originally posted on Facebook by South African rapper Kwesta and @Shonny_SA reshared it with his own story

The post gained over 3 000 likes as Mzansi netizens called him out for clout chasing and shared some hilarious responses to his spin on the story

Popular Twitter user @Shonny_SA tried to get some sort of clout online after sharing that his dad purchased a sleek new Audi for their house helper. Shonny shared an image of a white Audi with a bow and bouquet of roses on it as it awaited collection.

The poor quality of the image resulted in many South Africans becoming suspicious of the legitimacy of Shonny's post. One tweep realised that the image is actually one that was posted by Kwesta on 1 June 2016.

It seems Shonny knew that Saffa social media users would call him out for the story and accompanying pic as he sat prepared with hilarious responses to their reactions.

This young shared an image of Kwesta's 2016 purchase, claiming his dad purchased the car for their helper. Image: @Shonny_SA

Source: Twitter

Take a look at Kwesta's 2016 post below:

Below is the post shared by Shonny on Twitter:

South Africans call Shonny out in his replies section

@Edwardghini said:

"Why is the pic so blurry?"

@_IamHarold shared:

"I want to believe you. Anyway, congratulations to your maid."

@akatmoh1 said:

"I've seen this screenshot 4 years back man."

@vusinphala responded with:

"Why is the pic so low quality? Looks like it has been downloaded online."

@MothibiDonald tweeted:

"Something's not right about this post."

@Mazulu_Maze added:

"This is pic gives me a 5-year-old screenshot and crop vibes."

Caught out! Man claims to have taken Gogo on a date but so did many others

In other news about @Shonny_SA, Briefly News previously reported that the people of Mzansi had to take a second look at a seemingly sweet post made by a young man on Twitter. He claimed to have taken his granny on a date, but peeps are sure they had seen this gogo before.

It is one thing to lie about doing something nice, but to steal an entire post - pictures, granny and all - that is some next level ish. Social media user @Shonny_SA took to his profile to share some pictures of what he claims to have been a date he took his granny on.

Seeing the post, people were gushing at first until they realised that they had seen the exact same snaps just weeks before. Some called @Shonny_SA out straight, while others asked if maybe the peeps who posted it before are his relatives.

Source: Briefly News