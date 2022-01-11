A young man claims to have taken his gogo on a date, however, the people of SA saw straight through it

Social media user @Shonny_SA shared pictures of the alleged date with his grandmother, not knowing he was going to get caught out

People had seen these exact same pictures before so they knew this was a lie and called the young man out

The people of Mzansi had to take a second look at a seemingly sweet post made by a young man on Twitter. He claims to have taken his granny on a date, but peeps are sure they have seen this gogo before.

Social media user @Shonny_SA claims he took his granny on a date but did he really? Image: Twitter / @Shonny_SA

Source: Twitter

It is one thing to lie about doing something nice, but to steal an entire post - pictures, granny and all - that is some next level ish.

Social media user @Shonny_SA took to his profile to share some pictures of what he claims to have been a date he took his granny on.

“Went on a date with my grandma, MoGhel so happy.”

The people of Mzansi call the catfish out: This is not your granny

Seeing the post, people were gushing at first until they realised that they had seen these exact snaps just weeks before.

Some called @Shonny_SA out straight, while others asked if maybe the peeps who posted it before are his relatives. You know, maybe they all took their granny out together, no?

Tripping, people took to the comment section to express their feels:

@JustNtandoe had to take a double look:

“Wait there's a lady who posted this granny last week or is it like a "rent a granny" type of thing ♀️”

@IamNjabFelxU tried to be diplomatic:

“I done seen this a few days ago, but it was a female who posted. Your sister?”

@abea53119680 wants answers:

@Isaac_Kea could not believe their eyes:

@Vince_Mopedii can’t deal:

@Africa665 had a good laugh:

Source: Briefly News