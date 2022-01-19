Cash in transit heist gave community memebrs the opportunity to score some free stolen cash off the road side

Social media user @koko_matshela shared a clip showing people rushing to grab leftover cash, and it caused a stir

Some feel that this is a natural reaction for anyone who is in need of money, while others feel it is not right

Cash in transit (CIT) heists are never tidy! A clip has been doing its rounds on social media, showing community members running to scoop leftover cash from a CIT heist.

Cash in transit (CIT) heist clip leaves people with mixed emotions. Image: Twitter / @koko_matshela

Source: Twitter

When a CTI vehicle is robbed, it is normally a messy scene as explosives, crowbars and a lot of force is used to get the cash out of the vehicle.

Social media user @koko_matshela shared a clip showing people rushing to grab leftover cash from a CIT heist. The man filming the clip keeps telling the people to stop as they too are stealing, whether they had a part to play in the heist or not.

Social media users express mixed emotions over the clip

Seeing the clip, many were left expressing different views on what the people were doing. Yes, it is theft, but how many people would walk past cash in times of need?

Some felt what the people were doing is a reality of struggles, while others plain out called it robbery and do not believe any circumstances make it ok.

Take a look at some of the comments

@NdimUVuyo said:

“LMAO! Mara SAns will finish you man. ”

@Sir_Pixels said:

“How does one become a camera man on such times... Are people tht privileged like tht vele... I mean God akaohi ngesandle yho.”

@Brown_built said:

“I hope the hooter in the background is not one of the driver's in the accident slumped on his/her steering wheel.”

@BobbyBlvck_SA said:

@NdimUVuyo said:

