A little girl stole the show with her sterling dance moves that left guests at an event speechless

The kid who was watching adults perform on the dance floor was given a chance by the event MC who caught her dancing behind a cameraman

Without wasting time, the kid made guests forget about the adults who had been performing with her unique legwork

A little girl took people by storm at an occasion with her infectious manner of dancing.

The kid happened to be dancing right behind the cameraman at the event when the occasion's MC noticed her and brought her to the dance floor to show off what she was doing in that corner.

She did legwork with style Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

Legwork with swag

Immediately she got to the dance floor; the kid went off in a lovely fashion as she danced to the Focus song playing in the background.

The highlight of the video was how she did legwork with swag while also pouting her lips.

Her lovely performance made guests forget the other white woman who had been on the dance floor vibing to the song.

Guests stared in amazement as they hailed the kid while some recorded her with their phones.

Watch the cute video below:

Netizens gush over the kid's performance

@berriesprotouch remarked:

"Am dat white girlwe Dey jump enter stage n we nor sabi dance."

@iyisignatures thought:

"She is so cuteeeeeeee and obviously a good dancer."

@honic_beautyempire wrote:

"It's her swag, attitude in fact everything for me ooo."

@adetokeoluwo said:

"It’s the effortless Swag and pout for me."

@queen_bahyan stated:

"No body is going to talk about the white girl that killed her vibe she just come with action way no last."

