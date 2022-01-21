Steve Lewis stepped up when his gardener and family friend of 25 years Abel Shabangu asked him to assist with building his house

Lewis, a semi-retired engineer, raised more than R100 000 for the three-bedroom brick home but realised after researching that he was around R45 000 short

The 62-year-old then started a crowdfunding campaign to raise the money so Shabangu, 52, can finally have the home of his dreams

Abel Shabangu has been working as Steve Lewis' gardener for more than 25 years. Semi-retired Engineer, Lewis, revealed that he has set aside over R100 000 to build a small three-bedroom brick home for family friend Shabangu.

53-Year-old Shabangu is a hard worker but was only able to construct a tin shack for his family. Shabangu did ensure that the family home he built had access to electricity, water and sewage for his wife and three kids.

Lewis, 62, revealed that over a year ago, Shabangu asked him for assistance with designing and building a more comfortable place to live for the ones he loves most. Lewis shared that Shabangu has always had a dream to provide a home that his family can be safe in and proud of.

A BackaBuddy campaign was started by Lewis who raised a massive R115 000 by himself but realised he needed R45 000 more to make Shabangu's home a dream come true. Donations have been flooding in from peeps all over the world.

At the time of writing this piece, Briefly News can reveal that the crowdfunding campaign had raised just over R27 000.

Donors fill the campaign up with cash and well wishes for Lewis and Shabangu

J Murgatroyd said:

"Amazing. Wishing you and your family all the best. This is what makes SA such a special place."

M. Ulmer wrote:

"May kindness prevail!! Best wishes to the family!"

Cindy McClellan- Coleman shared:

"God bless you and your family."

Gustav J Gropp said with his donation:

"Abel and family, may the year 2022 be a special one for you."

A kind anonymous donor added:

"Build this family a house."

