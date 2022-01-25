The pure joy children find in the smallest things remind us to appreciate life more than we currently do

Social media user @ZintleDiko shared a clip of a kid freaking out over new shoes and it melted hearts

People took to the comment section to gush over the toddler’s reaction, saying how amazing it is to see such happiness

There is nothing sweeter than the pureness of a child. Seeing the way this toddler reacted to getting new shoes left many in total awe.

A clip of a baby freaking out over shoes has left people feeling all the feels. Image: Twitter / @ZintleDiko

Source: Twitter

Children remind us of the simplicity of life and to find magic in the smallest things. We should all get this excited over new shoes.

Social media user @ZintleDiko shared a heartwarming clip of a little person losing their mind over new shoes. The little soul thanked her momma so many times and it is everything!

People react to the pure joy that oozed out of this tiny soul

Seeing the reaction this child had to new shoes reminded peeps to be grateful for every tiny blessing. Children are a breath of fresh air and this clip is precious.

People are certain the child is going to have a love of shoes for the rest of her life. The comment section is buzzing.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments

@E_Thokozile said:

“Definitely has an old lady living in her, the look on her face when she starts opening the box...”

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“This is beautiful... Aaaai this kid is raised well.”

@MminaTshoene said:

@wonderfultshepo said:

