Nickey Seger made a promise ten years ago to pay for Goodwill Khuzway's daughter's school fees until she matriculated

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for the first time in years, Nickey could not afford to pay for Goodwill's daughter, Nellie's, school fees

Nickey did not give up and has pledged to run 14 half marathons while she started a crowdfunding campaign to raise the R75 600

Nickey Seger is a lady with a heart of gold who is doing all she can to help a family close to her. Nickey, 48, met Goodwill Khuzwayo in 2005 while working at Scuba City in Ferndale. Goodwill was involved in a severe taxi accident that left him physically disabled.

Inspired by Goodwill's strength, Nickey wrote to a local radio station that was hosting a Christmas Wish competition. After three years of trying to communicate with the station, they responded and granted Goodwill's wish of sending his daughter to MacLaren College.

Nickey Seger is doing all she can to raise funds for Nellie Khuzwayo to finish her matric year in the school she loves. Image: Supplied

Nickey's persistence finally paid off

Goodwill's daughter Nellie was in Grade 2 at the time that her dad won the competition. Although she crushed every aspect in her new school, her father was, unfortunately, unable to afford the school fees for Nellie to continue there and she had to go back to a government school.

Goodwill could not afford to pay for the fees but Nickey never gave up.

After learning that Nellie had been moved out of the upstanding private school, Nickey promised the young lady that she would pay for her fees until she matriculated. Over the past nine years, Nickey has not let go of her promise to Nellie.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the decade long promise

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Nickey's business and she could not afford the school fees on her own any more. Nellie is now in matric and Nickey is doing the most to raise the funds for her final year of schooling.

Nickey's never-say-die attitude results a new light at the end of the tunnel

Nickey started a crowdfunding campaign through BackaBuddy to raise the R75 600 needed for Nellie's final year. She has also pledged to run 14 consecutive half marathons, which amount to a total distance of 295.4km.

The kindness of strangers goes a long way

Since the start of the campaign, R24 000 has been raised from 25 donors that are scattered across the globe. Nickey says:

"The power of a promise matters, no matter your circumstances, one can always rise above it and make a plan and maintain one’s integrity."

