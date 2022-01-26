A man took to social media to share a photo of some money he found in his old school shoe after cleaning under his bed

He claimed he used to wear the shoes 24 years ago in primary school and was overjoyed at his luck

The Twitter post has sparked a lot of questions from curious users who want to make sense of how this discovery happened

A Mzansi man has caused some commotion on the Twitter streets after sharing a photo of a bank note he found in a school shoe he says he wore 24 years ago.

A man left many online users with questions after sharing that he found money in a school shoe he wore 24 years ago. Image: @Zulu_Guy_ / Twitter

The post of a R20 note in a school shoe was shared on Wednesday, 26 January and has sparked a quiz from users in the comment’s section.

Their responses are quite hilarious. Many peeps have inquired about when the money may have landed in the shoe, how often he cleans under his bed and whether he has been sleeping on the same bed for 24 years.

It seems @Zulu_Guy_ may have landed himself in the hotseat here. He captioned the post:

“Yesterday I was cleaning my house and I found R20 inside the shoe under my bed, a shoe that I wore 24 years ago in primary school. Wow, 2022 is so good to me.”

Online users get inquisitive

Here are some funny comments and questions from online users on the tweet:

@StyleSALebogang asked:

“So you haven’t cleaned under the bed in 24 years? Also were notes like that 24 years ago?”

@Stuurman_MshenG reacted:

“Let's forget R20. Why did it take you 24 years to clean under your bed?”

@Mavasero wrote:

“I think he was cleaning under his bed all along, just that yesterday he found R20 in his shoe that he wore 24 years ago which might have fell in there last week when cleaning.”

@RulzKay1_ replied:

“Which version of the R20 note do you think existed 20 years ago?”

@KwaziMakhathini said:

"Ey unamanga lombhemu (Ey this one is lying).”

@koenafigo wrote:

“24 years ago we didn't use that note, please stop playing ka batho ba bagolo.”

@German_West_Jnr said:

“So you've been sleeping on the same bed for 24 years?”

@Silwana_simz reacted:

“We're being cooked nje.”

@Xola_Zizi commented:

“You've been using the same bed for 24 years and you never cleaned underneath it that long and those shoes have been there ever since?”

@Kulani_Mgiba wrote:

“But 20 years ago we did not have Mandela’s face on money.”

