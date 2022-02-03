@mtura712 took to Twitter with a truly side-splitting image of a reason why someone received a speeding ticket

The motorist reportedly wanted to hear their "turbo whistle" and was subsequently handed a fine for it

Social media users are loving the hilarious response and have shared numerous replies to the ticket which was given out

@mtura712 shared a hilarious post of why a speeding driver received a ticket. The ticket was handed out in Dauphin County, USA and the reasoning has left many South Africans laughing themselves to tears. It read:

"I just wanted to hear the turbo whistle."

The image seems to have received quite a bit of attention from social media users as locals were living for the funny take on the reason for speeding.

A motorist allegedly wanted to hear their "turbo whistle" and was subsequently handed a speeding ticket. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the post below:

Social media users lived for the funny reason

@melusinkhosi said:

"Let this man go free of charge."

@Mongkstr wrote:

"A hero."

@nathitwala shared:

"Truth shall set us free."

@Mapholobzz responded with:

"I get him."

@TaMacq simply tweeted:

"Yup..."

@Dusty_thulz added:

"I mean, it makes sense to me."

