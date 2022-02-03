Tito Mboweni shared a meme that was targeted at himself that hyped many South African social media users up

A cyber citizen posed a question online asking who wore a certain pair of rundown brown shoes that looked very familiar to many

Although the answer was fairly obvious, the original poster shared a clue that the owner of the shoes is not the best cook

Former finance minister and newly appointed Twitter celeb Tito Mboweni has once again got netizens in stitches after he shared a meme about his infamous shoes.

The riddle was originally posted on Facebook by Isaac Mangena where he asked Saffas a 50 mark question as to who was the owner of a pair of dodgy shoes. The hint was that the person who owned the brown footwear had resigned.

Chef Mboweni was not only roasted for his choice of shoes by Mangena but also for his cooking abilities, or lack thereof. Magena offered a clue to the question which stated that the owner of the footwear was not very kind to tinfish.

Tito Mboweni shared a hilarious meme which included a riddle about himself and Mzansi is laughing out loud. Image: @tito_mboweni

Source: Twitter

Take a look at Mboweni's post below:

Social media users played along with the funny riddle

@China_DKN said:

"Those are National shoes Bra Tito."

@PatrickMihalop1 shared:

"This is what you call real loafers."

@sandilenondlwan responded to the riddle with:

"I got the whole 50 marks."

@Skeem_SaJohnnie wants to know:

"When you die to whom do you pass the shoes too?"

@matingseaso tweeted:

"Some see shoes, I see a Covid-19 spreader. They need thorough sanitation."

@AnnieAnderson49 asked:

"Are they also retiring????"

No compliments to the chef: Tito Mboweni irks peeps with "lousy dinner"

In more news about Mboweni, Briefly News reported that former Reserve Bank president Tito Mboweni has gone onto social media to share yet another of his outlandish dishes and peeps cannot get enough.

Mboweni who has become known for sharing his exotic dishes posted two snaps of a meat dish and Saffas have called for him to rather not give up his day job. The former finance minister captioned the two photographs:

“What a lousy dinner!! Not on…”

Peeps rushed to his replies section to share some hilarious responses about Mboweni and his often failed attempts at making himself a meal.

