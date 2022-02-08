A proud sister took to social media to give a shout out to her sister for starting her own business and getting paying customers

Social media user @LollyMkunqwana was overflowing with pride and excitement so she shared the news with her Twitter peeps

Women are starting to make moves in South Africa but are nowhere near where they need to be just yet

It is so refreshing to see someone hyping their sibling up! A proud sister let the world know that her main lady is officially a business owner.

Social media user @LollyMkunqwana could not be more proud of her sister for opening her own business. Image: Twitter / @LollyMkunqwana

Source: Twitter

It takes a lot of courage and hard work to start your own hustle, and it is definitely something worth shouting from the rooftops.

Social media user and proud sister @LollyMkunqwana took to Twitter with a heart bursting with pride as her sis embarked on an exciting journey.

“Y’all!!! Y’ALL!!! My sister is a businesswoman. Like legit legit! Her own BUSINESS!! Providing a service that pple are actually WILLINGLY paying for! I’m so proud of u babigal @AsinakoMkunqwa4.

“Yazi when God shows off with his kids, he doesn’t do it in half measures.”

Some female-owned business fact in Mzansi

While women are on the rise, their participation in terms of business ownership is still extremely low. According to Mastercard Index, women account for only 19.4 percent of business owners in South Africa.

It is not easy to start your own business, especially as a woman in SA, however, it is female entrepreneurs who are going to turn the tables around. Watch this space!

