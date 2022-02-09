A UNISA student smashed her honours after completing her LLB law degree, but not without struggles

Social media user Nompumelelo Mkhwanazi shared snaps of her Honours graduation along with a truthful caption admitting that it was tough

People flocked to the comment section to commend her perseverance and to thank her for setting a great example

An inspirational Mzansi women shared her Honours degree achievement on social media along with the struggles she faced in getting it.

Nompumelelo Mkhwanazi beamed as she took to social media to share the news of her honours graduation. Image: Instagram / @aqualelo

Source: Instagram

Tertiary education is a lot! Getting that degree requires a lot of work and postgrad degrees, even more!

Social media user, dog momma and candidate attorney Nompumelelo Mkhwanazi proudly shared her honours graduation snaps on Instagram.

The good sis studied an LLB in law and now has her honours too. She is currently doing her hours as a candidate attorney and working towards being admitted as an official attorney. Yes, babes, smash those goals!

Getting her honours was not an easy road but it was worth it. Staying focused was not always easy but Nompumelelo never took her eye off the prize.

“I graduated with honours ♥️ It took countless times of breakdowns, moments of self-doubt & anxiety. But prayers & God’s grace did this. JESUS did it through me. ”

People shower the postgrad graduate with love and congratulations

Seeing the determination the young woman had to get to where she is today inspired many. People took to the comment section to commend her on her dedication and transparency.

@dr_ayandanciki_scrubs said:

“Well done thanks for being an example to the communities.”

@kwaneleh_nkomoh said:

“congrats babes am so inspired am also doing LLB at UNISA people like make us see the light through the darkness”

@sbongile_king said:

“Congratulations and you are motivating us who are still on the journey.”

@molokomannya said:

“Well done my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I am so proud of you.”

