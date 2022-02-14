A woman is using her blessings to help motivate and inspire others in her community to break free of their circumstances

Innocentia Gusha is hosting a soccer tournament for disadvantaged soccer teams in the Vanderbijlpark area

Having come from humble beginnings, Innocentia knows the struggle and hopes to help others through sports

A Mzansi community superwoman has decided to share her blessings by hosting a soccer tournament for disadvantaged soccer teams.

Briefly News had the opportunity to hear the amazing story of Innocentia Gusha, a previously disadvantaged woman who pulled herself out of her circumstances and is now helping others do the same.

Innocentia Gusha is a selfless woman who is sharing her blessings in the hope of uplifting others. Image: Supplied by Innocentia Gusha

Innocentia shared how she came from humble beginnings and did what she had to, to make sure she did not live like that forever. She is now the proud owner of an online fashion store and skincare product range, Gushadee.

Knowing what it is like to come from an improvised background, the amazing woman decided it was her time to give back. Knowing that soccer keeps kids off of the streets and give them purpose, Innocentia decided to host a tournament for soccer teams in her area.

“I'm a businesswoman with a vision to plough back to the community through sports tournaments for the under 15 and 17. Growing up in difficult background has motivated me to organise this initiative to help football teams from disadvantage communities.”

It will be a top-eight knockout tournament hosted at Yizo Yizo ground in Vanderbijlpark on 19 and 20 February. She’s proudly named it the Gushadee Development Tournament.

Innocentia hopes to use her success to help others pull themselves out of difficult situations and reach for greater things.

“I want to plough back to the community because I know what it is like to grow up in a difficult environment. I personally come from a disadvantage background, and I want to help as much as I can for these youngsters to realize their football dreams.

"My upbringing was not easy and my parents taught me the spirit of giving and sharing that is why I share the little that I have with my community. I want to help as much as I can to uplift the community that I'm living in especially young people through sports.”

What a beautiful initiative and such a selfless act of kindness!

