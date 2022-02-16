An inspiring young woman just graduated with her Master of Commerce in Accounting degree and was beaming

Social media user @valencia.hewlett took to Instagram with some graduation beautiful snaps that said it all

People were blown away by the lady’s achievement and swooned at the pure joy and pride evident in her face

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Women in Mzansi and all over the world are on the rise! A recent graduate took to social media to show off her new title with great pride.

Social media user @valencia.hewlett is proud of herself for getting her Master's degree and so is the rest of Mzansi. Image: Instagram / @valencia.hewlett

Source: Instagram

Gone are the days when all that a woman did was cook, clean and have children. Now they are bagging notable degrees and building untouchable empires.

Social media user @valencia.hewlett recently graduated with a Master of Commerce in Accounting degree from the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS).

Taking to her Instagram page the stunner shared a graduation snap and dished out her new title. Yes, babes, tell them who you are!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fellow social media users shower the gorgeous graduate with praise

Seeing the pure joy and pride on the beautiful lady’s face was enough to have anyone feeling all kinds of proud. A Master's degree is a big deal and peeps wanted to help the young woman celebrate this huge achievement.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@kegomoditswe_57 said:

“So inspiring!”

@thebehadi_sa said:

“Wow! ❤️ You are such an inspiration❤️”

@maria.marrie.169 said:

“Wow, you must be feeling proud of yourself! Congratulations, babe.”

@gt_mthethwa said:

“Other women are really going for it❤️”

@shecaribea said:

“That smile! It's more than hapiness.”

“Beauty with brains”: Stunning lady graduates with a degree in BCom accounting after 18 months

In related news, Briefly News reported that the stunning Veronica Rabuli is a fresh new graduate who is armed with an impressive BCom accounting degree. The young lady's accomplishment was shared by the popular social media group, Varsity World, and Mzansi responded with praise and well-wishes.

Veronica looked beautiful on her big day as she struck a confident pose and was even gifted a bouquet of flowers. In the post, the group quoted the new graduate:

"A long awaited celebration - 18 months later and I finally got the opportunity to walk down that stage and get what's mine. It has truly been an honour, thank you, University of the Witwatersrand."

Source: Briefly News