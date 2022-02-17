A video of a truck being stolen in Chatsworth, Durban, has been uploaded to social media by Yusuf Abramjee

The shocking video, which was watched by thousands of online users, has left Saffas in absolute disbelief

The clip shows a group of people breaking into a private property and driving the truck out in a matter of minutes

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a concerning video on social media of a truck being stolen in Woodhurst, Chatsworth. The post was shared on Twitter with Abramjee's 511 000 followers and is a point of view from a security camera pointed directly at the vehicle.

Online users who viewed the clip were shocked as they witnessed a group of at least four people breaking into the property and driving off with the truck in less than two minutes, as revealed by the timestamps on the clip.

The clip, which was recorded on 15 February, has gained over 16 000 views on Twitter and has left some South Africans fearful while others are simply not surprised.

Take a look at the video below:

Social media users are baffled at the thieves' speed

@PathoOyemaa said:

"This might be someone's only means of livelihood stolen just like that... Where will they start from??"

@eersterustunite shared:

"Ai tog... What else."

@VulJohn thinks:

"The one who parked it like that is the one who stole it."

@realest_Tate responded with:

"Yhooo, a whole truck mara! SA is a movie."

@Resilience_FK tweeted:

"A whole truck... Criminals are making a mockery of this country!!"

@madumi41763836 asked:

"Don't they need to warm the engine or fill brakes before they drive off? It will end in tears."

