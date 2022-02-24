A navy beauty took to Instagram to show off her looks with a picture of herself in her pristine uniform, and South Africans couldn't help but admire her

She professed in her caption that her profession comes first, and people on social media kept gushing over her figure, complimenting the whole fit

The stunning lady amazed everyone with how she managed to look so beautiful with apparently so little effort

The navy is not known for beauty but for courage and strength - however, a young lady, whose name appears to be Vera, changed this perception with a picture posted on Instagram. The lady got a flurry of comments from people admiring her looks and physique.

Simplicity and cleanliness were what most of those who commented on Vera's picture noticed. She was clad in her white navy uniform that perfectly accentuated her waistline and complimented her complexion and beauty.

A young female officer shows off her beauty online while dressed in her navy uniform and social media is amazed. Image: nthabi_vera/Instagram

Simple and clean yet stunning: Navy officer dazzles SA in uniform

Many on Instagram complimented the young navy officer on her cleanliness and simplicity as they felt these brought out her beauty. Others were enamoured by Vera's looks and confessed to having a crush on her.

Praising her for how wholesome she looked, mosamodupi said:

"Clean beauty."

Another compliment came from iheartfashion_za, who said:

"You look so damn good."

Beautiful female police officer gushes about protecting Mzansi

Beauty and those in martial service go hand-in-hand in Mzansi. Briefly News reported that a stunning police officer who has been serving the country for eight years inspired Mzansi after sharing her story on the #ImStaying Facebook group.

Tshego Harmony Tsoai opened up about the problematic career and what it meant to make a difference in people's lives.

Appreciative South Africans who commented on her post applauded Tsoai and thanked the beautiful lady for her service.

