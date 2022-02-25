A woman who was emotionally drained by her job posted on Twitter that she decided to walk away from it, saying it was her final option

She quickly gained support from Tweeps who can relate and they shared their experiences with working in a toxic work environment

Others advised her on the importance of mental health and offered some words of encouragement

A young woman who goes by the name Esonasihle took to social media to announce her decision to resign from her job. South Africans who could relate supported her resolve.

The only reason that Esonasihle gave for the drastic decision was:

"No one understands, but I know my struggle and this was my last option."

This is a message that points to how unbearable the situation at her workplace had become.

Mzansi shows support for the courageous lady who walked away from her job

Given how volatile the job market in the country is nowadays, one can only imagine the kind of situation that led to Esonasihle's resignation. Without having to explain herself, Twitter quickly rallied behind her with words of encouragement.

Others who empathised with her shared stories of their experiences that led them to almost or actually resign.

One such person is @Drax_22 who said:

"Been in a toxic work environment for 5 years and resigning is my only option. Been in one position, no promotion but each day I keep my head down. Currently injured and been booked out for 2 weeks, mentally it's draining but I get my motivation from my daughter, she's 9 months."

Another person who could relate was @KMagaqa, who said:

Esonasihle got support from @MissThato who stated that:

"Many people are driven to resign by toxic environments and bully managers. I’m glad you decided to put you first."

Notwithstanding the economics of deciding to quit, @SfoRamangoaela said:

