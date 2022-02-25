Local online users have been having fun with their witty remarks and videos aimed at criticising the national army’s competence

An online user recently posted a video of a man dancing in front of a moving taxi and indicating that’s how the SANDF would act in front of a military tanker

The tweet comes after the SA government called for peace after Russian forces launched an attack on its neighbour Ukraine

Online user @Hlanyos had South African netizens amused and entertained after sharing a video of a man pulling off some smooth moves in front of a moving taxi.

Online users have poked fun at the national army's competency and capabilities.

Source: Twitter

What made the clip even funnier was @Hlanyos’s reference to it in her caption, which poked fun at the images and videos currently circulating social media of the national army’s relaxed attitude to their training sessions.

“Our gents in front of the military tankers,” she said in the tweet.

The witty posts aimed at the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) come after the national government called for peace after Russian forces launched an attack on its neighbour Ukraine.

Earlier this week the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, said a diplomatic approach was needed as there is to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict.

Saffas responded to the post with their funny comments which revealed little faith in the SA army should the need arise for them to go into battle.

@sipz11 asked:

“Is there anything we take seriously as a country?”

@_BabakaSnowy01 reacted:

“Sibaphonsa ngama Jager*bomb*”

SANDF gets flack amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and SA government's call for peace

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that in true Mzansi fashion, local social media users have poked fun at the national government’s intervention and called for peace amid the tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Online user Anele Fumba (@Anelefumba) has taken to Twitter to sarcastically share that SA’s military is ready for battle. He posted a video showing what appears to be a training session for armoured vehicle driving.

The massive vehicle can be seen almost crashing into the onlooking army members who duck for safety before it halts.

“SANDF IS READY FOR ACTION,” said Anele in the tweet.

