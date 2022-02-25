An outspoken social media user is taking shots at Andile Mpisane over his questionable moves

The local, @Busani_MtalanaM, tweeted a snap of Andile gracing the Times Square billboard in New York

Other chirpy tweeps joined the dialogue and took turns slamming Andile, even questioning his ability as an artist

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As Mzansians are still trying to wrap their minds around Andile Mpisane and his performance at the international Legendz of the Streetz tour, a vocal local has made it his business to put the artist on blast.

Royal AM's chairman put his swagger on, or so we'd like to think, as he opened the show for some of the biggest names in the US rap scene, not least of which was "Da Boss" himself, Rick Ross.

Andile Mpisane is being shaded for not collaborating with local rappers. Image: @Busani_MtalanaM, @andilempisane10

Source: UGC

Ahead of his exploits at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on 22 February, Andile's doting parent, Shauwn Mkhize, was spotted enjoying the company of an entire cast of American rappers.

MaMkhize soon after took to her Instagram to share the lit snaps of herself taken alongside Nelly and Whole Slab, all while gushing about Andile's then-upcoming big night. The scenes were not lost on Saffas, who've been chatty on the timeline about the soccer player's supposed "unpatriotic moves".

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

An unimpressed Twitter user, @Busani_MtalanaM, shared a picture of the Legendz of the Streetz-commissioned Times Square billboard in New York that features Andile.

"Andile Mpisane never performed with Nasty, Emtee, Cassper... He will just go to perform nabo Rick Ross. Ja nhe!" read the caption.

Saffas add to the taunts

The post attracted more than 4 500 retweets as Saffas took turns having a crack at Andile. In doing so, almost 200 comments filled up the author's mentions. Briefly News takes a look at a few of the colourful responses below.

@Thanda35777056 wrote:

"But Kwesta brought Rick Ross to Soweto and his granny even sent Ross to buy bread ko my friend."

@DiaryLesupa said:

"Here in Mzansi, we don't even know his song. Or maybe I'm the only on who doesn't know his song or songs?"

@LizoBacela added:

"As much as he has money, it will never replace raw talent, street cred and stripes earned on the way up. All these big stars started from nothing."

Shauwn Mkhize spotted with Rick Ross, Nelly and more

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Shauwn is hanging out with the big boys as she paints the town red in the United States.

Not much is known about MaMkhize's involvement in the biggest rap/ hip hop show on the US calendar, but Andile put down a marker on his part. He announced earlier this month that he would be the opening act at the event.

He is set to be the first South African to feature at a major rap show in the US. And if that wasn't enough, Andile shared the stage with some of the biggest names of the genre globally.

Source: Briefly News