Twitter was abuzz when a photo of a Maserati parked next to a tin shack was posted with a caption that asked why people had warped priorities

Many South Africans defended the owner of the luxury car, saying that the person who posted the picture should have minded their own business

Others agreed with the author of the post, who questioned why the driver didn't fix his home first, which sparked a debate among Tweeps

Social media broke into a heated debate when a photo of a Maserati parked next to a tin shack was posted. All logic was turned on its head when some people expressed camaraderie with what the picture represented, while others maintained the car owner should have fixed his/her house first.

The photo gave the impression that the luxury car owner must be a tenant of the tin shack, as it was accompanied by the caption:

"Why do people buy expensive cars before fixing their homes?"

A Maserati park next to a tin shack left South Africans defending the luxury car owner for prioritising a car over a house. Image: @DlalaChampion/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

While people on Twitter showed support for the luxury vehicle owner, even chastising the author of the post by saying that he should mind his own business, others agreed with the question of why people go for flashy items as opposed to taking care of their comfort.

Showing support for the car owner @FitTreasure said:

"The car will take them to where they get money to build an expensive house."

Another Tweep said:

In agreement with the post, @MrSoWhat31 asked:

"Who said this house need to be fixed? Hahaha."

Infusing some reason in the debate, @Lanches59287740 pointed out that:

Source: Briefly News