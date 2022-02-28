A lady took to Twitter and reflected on the unfortunate upbringing that she was ridiculed for by her peers

Peeps applauded her success in becoming a chartered accountant, inspiring more success stories to be shared

Some who felt the analogy of her peers was perhaps too harsh chastised her for the apparent shade

Reflecting on her past and the stark contrast it is to the present, a young lady posted on Twitter about being relentlessly mocked for growing up poor. Despite being clean and presentable, the lady recounted how the pupils still poked fun at the tears in her uniform. She heartbreakingly revealed that due to this, no one befriended her.

"The other girls at school teased me for being poor. I felt so sad. Didn't have friends because I was poor."

This fact might have been what spurred her on the journey to success as she became a chartered accountant.

The post tugged at the heartstrings of many on Twitter who had similar starts in life. Many revealed their challenges and agreed that the past does not determine the future.

Inspired by the lady's success, @Morailane1 wrote:

"Your story should inspire all those who have challenges. Batho ba reng shouldn't matter when you are focused. You did well to ignore imigodoyi. Well done and keep it up. Help others to succeed. Build strong minds through your story."

Echoing the sentiments above, @Makhasa_S said:

Retelling her mother's story, @iamxolilecndo said:

"Mom gave birth to 7 girls. They laughed at her today all her girls are doing great and educated. The last born is doing her 4th year and will be graduating next year. The very same people who laughed at her are not talking to her today."

Applauding her for the achievement, @PandeyjiAakash wrote:

Not agreeing with the shade she threw at her peer, @Sphazizi said:

"This post is weird.. Why you carrying all that negativity around with you? Did you become a CA for them? A simple post of Mama I made it, I know it was hard for us but I made it, your girl is a CA."

