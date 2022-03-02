A traditional dish of chicken feet was posted on Twitter and got mixed reactions from Mzansi as some resonated with it, while others expressed disgust

Peeps were inspired to share pics of the traditional meals that they enjoyed despite the flurry of naysayers who also commented

Some Tweeps shared hilarious memes as they did not agree that it was a viable dish while others were reminded of former finance minister, Tito Mboweni’s unusual meal choices

South Africans were divided on their opinions of a dish that was posted on Twitter containing chicken feet.

The checked feet were prepared as a curry which further evoked discussion on how best to prepare them.

A traditional dish of chicken feet posted online got Mzansi peeps debating. Image: @uLulama_/Twitter

Twitter peeps shared their take on chicken feet should be prepared while others posted traditional meals that they considered to be a delicacy.

Not completely dispelling the meal for being edible, @PhilaM89 said:

"Such food I'd need for it to be prepared after I have cleaned it myself. Same as tripe."

@Simphiwe_2bob said she preferred an ox's head:

@Jake_Mathibe was reminded of the former minister's meal choices:

Displaying mixed feelings about the dish, @bbydore said:

"that looks so nice but i’d eat the gravy only ."

Tito Mboweni shows off his unusual dinner in photos, former finance minister has peeps feeling queasy

Known for his quirky meal choices, former finance minister, Tito Mboweni had tongues wagging with his latest culinary offering. Briefly News reported that Twitter was abuzz with a debate sparked by a meal posted by Tito Mboweni. The former finance minister posted a collage of pictures showing curried termites accompanied by a starch variation.

The eccentric minister was not perturbed by the meal and in fact, captioned it:

"Early dinner is Dintwa and Majenje. Courtesy of ⁦@FloMasebe."

In a reminiscent manner, Mr Mboweni even used the native names for his meal, which, when translated from Xitsonga, means termites (dintwa) and fried dough (majenje).

Peeps on Twitter did not hold back their shock at the minister's meal. This sparked a debate with some rebuking those who expressed disgust, stating that it was disrespectful.

