An online user shared a video of a woman saving a girl from a close call with a suspected kidnapper

In the clip, the little girl can be seen buying ice cream from the woman’s stall who notices a man eyeing the girl

The woman manages to rescue the girl in the nick of time before the suspect can force the child into the car

A video of an impressively sharp woman who helped save a little girl from a near kidnapping experience.

In the clip, the little girl can be seen buying ice cream from the woman’s stall. A man standing nearby on the phone can be seen as the girl and the woman interacting for a while.

A woman saved the day when an unsuspecting little girl was almost kidnapped.

The woman keeps a close eye on the man as the girl walks off. The woman quickly runs for the girl when she notices the man walk towards the girl as well as a stationary vehicle with its back door opened. Fortunately, the woman manages to rescue the girl in the nick of time.

The video shared by @RexChapman on Twitter affords much relief and highlights the concerning rise of abduction and kidnapping. The abduction of young women and selling them for purposes of concubinage or prostitution has also been characterised as a form of kidnapping.

Several impressed online users responded to the post with relief to the woman’s skill and stealth. Others, however, shared that they felt the incident was staged for educational purposes.

@threesunrises commented:

“I'm crying. So happy that woman was so awesome to watch out for that girl. Hero!”

@Luke_AFC7 said:

“I don’t know what’s worse. The fact that people think this isn’t staged or the horrendous camera work.”

@rootb3er remarked:

“For everyone saying it is staged, it’s a teaching video, that is why you see the same actors doing different versions. Brilliant idea.”

@Soozr1 said:

“It captures the gut feel and weirdo antennae we women have perfectly.”

@Rma13Fiona wrote:

“This is absolutely amazing, how did she know?!?!!”

@AlexColangelo asked:

“If this were real, wouldn't the surveillance camera be stationary?”

Source: Briefly News