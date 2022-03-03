A Twitter user shared a picture of herself that she claims was taken in 1990 when Mandela was released but Saffas are not at all convinced by her caption

@naSkosana_ seemed to have taken a snap from her matric dance and shared it on the TL but it most likely was not a whole 32 years ago

Some social media users took the opportunity to roast @naSkosana_ for her age while others spoke about many things that don't add up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A throwback photo supposedly from 1990 has social media users wilding. @naSkosana_ shared a snap of herself that she says was taken on 11 February a whole 32 years ago and cyber citizens are not holding back.

It seems the maths just isn't making sense for many netizens, who also commented on her fashion sense at the time period the pic was allegedly taken. The snap seems as though it was taken on the day of @naSkosana_'s matric dance, judging from the clothes and accessories she's wearing.

While many social media users tried to work out her age and whether or not the dates she tweeted were true, others took the time out to show off their comedic sides by sharing some savage yet hilarious jokes.

This stunning woman shared a throwback on the TL claiming it was from 1990 but SA is not convinced. Image: @naSkosana_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The roasting and questions thanks to the throwback pic were wild

@LindinkosiNdlo1 wrote:

"Was it 1990 or the picture quality was some Motorolla type phone or rather it was some vintage day somewhere else... I got to many speculations makhulu, lemme sleep."

@lynne_cpt021 said:

"Step-gogo mos wena."

@Kxd_Flvm3 shared:

"Grandparents are legends and you are a legend too."

@LindelwaHlongw2 tweeted:

"Unamanga this was 2006."

@real_jaybee responded with:

"It was captured around 2009/2013 using 20 mega pixels Sony camera."

@EdibleBloke added:

"These were the matric dance dresses between 2004-2007."

"Can your dad fight?": Lady wows internet with breathtaking throwback snaps of enchanting mom

In more throwback news, Briefly News previously reported that Jade Coatsworth joined in on a popular TikTok where people show off their parents. Her stunning mother crushed the 90s fashion looks in every aspect and also had a few well-known heartthrobs trying to put a ring on it.

She captioned the video of Daphne that gained two million views:

"Mom and the men she rejected."

Jade's mom, Daphne, seems to still be an absolute stunner. According to a comment and answer left under the video, Daphne met Rocky star, Sylvester Stallone, while filming a music video for Prince. She dated the Italian Stallion on and off for two years.

Source: Briefly News