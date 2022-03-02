Social media user @JeanyMotlokoa opened up with an emotional yet inspiring story involving her daughter's heart condition

Her daughter suffered heart failure at the tender age of three with her chances of survival being slim to none

A paediatrician rescued the little one by using a syringe to drain fluid that was surrounding her heart and she is now a healthy eight-year-old

Twitter user @JeanyMotlokoa shared an inspirational story of her daughter and the struggles that she's overcome despite her young age. At the age of three, her daughter's heart failed and doctors couldn't seem to revive the innocent child.

When all hope seemed lost, a paediatrician came to the rescue. The doctor drained fluid that was surrounding the toddler's heart with the use of a syringe and soon enough the little one started breathing again.

Thousands of South Africans reacted to the heartwarming post, while many who came across the post were pleased to know that the little one, who is now eight years old, is still going strong. The commenters seemed to agree on one thing - God is good.

Cyber citizens are filled with emotions

@Smontshioagae said:

"Glory to them doctors especially the paediatrician."

@Fezekilehill shared:

"Wow, that doctor is amazing."

@Busey_Hey wrote:

"May she live a long and prosperous life."

@IntractiveRisen responded with:

"This is the content I wish to consume every day... Testimonies contribute a lot to one's spiritual growth."

@TakNevimNevim tweeted:

"Now that I’ve read a miracle story I can go to sleep."

@Thembisile_Q added:

"Wow. This is such a heartwarming miracle indeed. That doctor deserves a national award."

