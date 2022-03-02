A local social media user @2022AFRICA spread positive vibes on the social media streets recently

In a Twitter post, he asked Saffas to open up about their miracle stories, and the responses were awe-inspiring

Many Mzansi online users shared details about turning points and unexpected blessings in their lives

A social media user @2022AFRICA brought a warm wave of hope onto the social media timelines by getting Saffas to share stories of miraculous things that have happened to them.

The tweet was captioned:

“Please tell me your miracle story?”

From life-changing moments to career breakthroughs, Mzansi online users did not hold back sharing their emotional and touching stories on the post.

@ZolaniPhakade wrote:

“I fell in love with storytelling while cleaning cinemas in Richard's bay. I decided I wanted to be a storyteller. Today I direct The River, worked on international films and adverts.”

@Yandiie_ said:

“I drank paraffin thinking it's Stoney cool drink.”

@sim_p_wekhoza commented:

“My son came out dead, I could see the fear the nurses had on their faces, but something inside me was like be calm and be still, 10 minutes later he started crying.”

@AdvKindness reacted:

“I once died for 37 seconds when I was 4 years old but my mom started praying and I woke up.”

@cedwyn007 replied:

“I got rejected at all the universities I applied to for this year, either due to space constraints or just marks, then I sent an email to one of them asking to be admitted and promised to work hard because my APS was short with one. I got admitted by the grace of God.”

@OfficalMrsMchun shared:

“2014 I fell into a coma while I was 37 weeks pregnant, I had to have emergency C-section. Baby came out healthy but I stayed in a coma for 2 weeks, when I woke up I couldn't remember anything, for 2 months they had to convince me that I was pregnant and I have a son but now I'm ok.”

