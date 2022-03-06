Gift of the Givers Mobilising to Assist in Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

Gift of the Givers has mobilised to help with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine following the Russian invasion

The organisation is the largest non-governmental disaster response organisation of African origin on the continent

They have drawn up a two-part plan to help in Ukraine, first, they plan on offering humanitarian assistance and repatriating South African students

The Gift of the Givers is a force of good in South Africa and has become the largest non-governmental disaster response organisation of African origin on the continent.

They have received a plea from the Ukrainian government and its neighbours to assist in humanitarian efforts related to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Gift of the Givers organisation is mobilising to help with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Photo credit: Kyodo News

The situation in Ukraine is very similar to that which took place in Syria and a decisive model of action has been drawn up according to Good Things Guy.

The Gift of the Givers will implement a two-part intervention strategy: to provide emergency medical and non-medical assistance to those being affected on the front lines and internally displaced civilians. The second part would be the repatriation of South African students.

The Ukraine Association of South Africa has contacted The Gift of the Givers to coordinate efforts. They are raising funds from Ukrainians in South Africa to help with humanitarian efforts.

