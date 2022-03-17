A man put up a post on Twitter of a coffin branded with the BMW logo and built to resemble part of the luxury car

He suggested that people should be allowed to carry on maintaining a certain level of style even after they are gone

Tweeps were taken aback by the unusual design and wasted no time in making car-inspired jokes while some showed genuine interest in the coffin

A man named Brenwin Naidu posted pics of a BMW inspired coffin on Twitter and mused about taking the love for BMW into the afterlife.

He rightfully admitted that the coffin was not a product of the car manufacturing company with a caption that read:

"It's not an official item sanctioned by BMW AG."

Brewin posted a coffin branded with a BMW logo and jokingly suggested that people should take their sense of style into the afterlife. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Peeps on Twitter were rolling on the floor with laughter at the concept of having a luxury-car inspired coffin and had hilarious responses to the post.

"Someone will reach hell in seconds just imagine not even attending your own after tears Beamer e vaile yona busy overtaking pedestrians who passed away 3 years back on their way to hell."

"I think I'd need an M5-badged one, so I reach heaven faster, with grills intact & a spoiler for showing off ."

"Not bad seen one coffin wrapped with a photo of a racing horse on it looked amazing."

Son displays 'grave' sense of humour with a practical joke at dad’s funeral: “Can't spell funeral without fun"

A loving son played a practical joke on mourners at his dad’s funeral and social media users think it’s hilarious.

TikTok user @capnblackjack2 had mourners in stitches at his father’s funeral and TikTok users are praising his dark humour. He shared the 23-second video clip taken at his father’s funeral along with the caption:

“I love you Pop#funeral #goodbyedad #dad #humor #darkhumour #halloween #tiktokfunny.”

In the video, the son is seen walking to the burial site but before he reaches it he trips and spills all his father’s ashes. He then fetches his dad’s original ashes with the song Because I Got High by Afroman plays in the background.

