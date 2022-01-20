TikTok user @capnblackjack2 left peeps in stitches after he posted a 23-second video clip of a practical joke he played at his father's funeral

In the clip, the man, dressed in black, walks toward the burial site, falls forward, spilling the ashes on the ground, and quickly fetches the original urn

Social media users could not stop laughing at the clip and praised the man for being true to his father's legacy

A loving son played a practical joke on mourners at his dad’s funeral and social media users think it’s hilarious.

TikTok user @capnblackjack2 had mourners in stitches at his father’s funeral and TikTok users are praising his dark humour.

He shared the 23-second video clip taken at his father’s funeral along with the caption:

“I love you Pop#funeral #goodbyedad #dad #humor #darkhumour #halloween #tiktokfunny.”

TikTok users laughed at a video of a man playing a practical joke at his dad's funeral. Image: @capnblackjack2

Source: UGC

In the video, the son is seen walking to the burial site but before he reaches it he trips and spills all his father’s ashes. He then fetches his dad’s original ashes with the song Because I Got High by Afroman plays in the background.

TikTok users could not help commenting on the dark comedy skit.

@my$teek said:

“Can we hear the original sound, please.”

@Cody reacted:

“Imagine the dad's spirit played a prank and tripped him after he picked up the actual urn.”

@Anthony Williammee said:

“Oh no... my dad... I spilled him.”

@Zbergthecrablegman said:

“Can't spell 'funeral' without 'fun'.”

@user7915200910802 reacted:

“My uncle recently passed from cancer. His dying wish was to be put in this old coffee can.”

@Aatroblob said:

“Missed out on the opportunity to say 'grave sense of humour'.”

@Gonzo reacted:

“I always ask my dad's box if I can go out with friends before I leave, I know he'd appreciate the humour.”

@Zach said:

“Meanwhile, another family just got home from breakfast to realise their window is broken and grandma is missing.”

Video of man showing lit moves at a funeral leaves Mzansi in stitches

Previously Briefly News wrote about how different cultures perform funerals in different ways. Some consider it a celebration of their gone loved one's life and other's take it as a time of mourning.

In a new viral video, a man can be seen busting a move at a funeral.

The video was uploaded to Twitter by @SpeshZondo yesterday as a quote tweet response to @KhulukaziH's tweet, which read:

"Please bury me with house music."

The video has almost reached 30 000 views on the app.

With over 2 000 likes and almost 1 000 retweets, @SpeshZondo's tweet has left Saffa tweeps in stitches.

