A lucky woman received a thoughtful gift from her boyfriend and shared it online with a post about how the gift was a token of her father's memory

She recounted how she told her bae that she didn't have anything to remember her dad by and came home one day to a portrait of herself in her dad's arms

Peeps online were touched by the sweet gesture and advised the lady to keep her man, while others sent their condolences over her father's passing

A lady named Maurekia shared with peeps on Twitter a pic of a portrait that her boyfriend gave her. It was of herself and her late father, in memory of him.

Maurekia revealed in her post that she had told her man the story of how her dear dad lost his life while saving her from drowning. She further revealed that she had nothing to remember him with, which spurred bae into apparently commissioning the portrait of them.

"No one has ever done anything like this for me."

Maurekia posed with her late father as a baby in a photo that he bae later used to have a portrait drawn for her in his memory. Image: @maurekiaivy/Twitter, Getty Images

Peeps on Facebook were touched by the sweet gift from Maurekia's man, and they advised her to keep him and treat him well. Others were also touched by the selfless act performed by the lucky lady's father. They sympathised with her and shared some words of comfort.

Tendani Virginia Makhavhu advised Maurekia:

"Take good care for ur partner he understood the assignment."

Zwivhuya Vhuyi said:

"Keep that man lady❤️ he really loves you."

Siphokazi Hlakanyana praised Maurekia's boyfriend:

"Beautiful potrait treasured memories and blessings. What a token that men is great."

Charmaine Brinton said:

"Sorry for yr loss, but yr dad is a hero. Beautiful picture to honour his memory."

Pappa Zuzu Dibakwane mused:

"Love is powerful and effective, if it's given from the bottom of one's heart. This proves that love is not selfish and self-centred!!"

