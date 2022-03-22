A boss babe purchased a car that will have many people stopping and staring not only because its hawt, but because a lady is driving it

Jennifer Londiwe Ndlovu bought herself a Mercedes Benz A200d Sedan AMG line that had salesman Mpumi Dlamini smiling

Social media users helped the gorgeous woman celebrate by hyping her up in the comment section of the post

Gone are the day when beast sports cars are just for men. One Mzansi lady recently got herself a German machine that dropped jaws on social media.

Jennifer Londiwe Ndlovu bought herself a Mercedes Benz A200d Sedan AMG and it was shared on social media. Image: Instagram / @mpumsltd

Source: Instagram

Women nowadays are running multimillion-dollar businesses, inspiring masses, creating change and driving sick whips. There really is nothing a woman can’t do, is there?

Mpumi Dlamini is a car salesman who loves to show off his happy customers on his Instagram page. Recently, he shared some snaps of a gorgeous woman who goes by the name Jennifer Londiwe Ndlovu who is now the proud owner of a stunning A200d Sedan AMG line!

The proud salesman explained that Jennifer did not only buy that car though, she apparently bought a whip for her father too!

“We did 2 deliveries for her as she wanted Dad to experience her daughter's blessing back home too ”

Social media helps the stunner celebrate her drool-worthy purchase

The people of Mznasi clapped at the greatness of the woman’s purchase. Being able to buy a car like this means something because it ain’t your average car.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@wandile_kh said:

“Usidayisela sonke nabangan bam , congratulations lover @jenny_ndlovu.”

@msane_mfundo said:

“@luyanda_sam... baze bafana bonke”

@justthand3ka said:

“❤️”

